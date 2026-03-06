Paramount Property Tax Appeal Appoints Northern California Regional Representative Effective March 1, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Specialized property tax appeal firm strengthens Northern California presence following 18-month executive search for market-specific expertise









SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Property Tax Appeal (PPTA), a specialized property tax appeal firm representing owners across California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, and Washington, today announced the appointment of Oscar Ortiz as Regional Representative for Northern California counties, effective March 1, 2026. The appointment strengthens the firm's presence in the region as commercial property owners prepare for upcoming assessment review cycles.

The hire follows an eighteen-month search for a professional with market-specific expertise, county-level familiarity, and hearing experience across Northern California jurisdictions.

“Northern California property tax appeals require more than documentation,” said Wes Nichols, Founder & CEO of Paramount Property Tax Appeal.“They require preparation, local insight, and an understanding of how assessment boards evaluate value. Oscar brings that regional experience to our clients.”

Ortiz brings 24 years of real estate experience to the role, including 16 years focused exclusively on property taxation. His background includes familiarity with local assessor valuation methodologies, experience working within multiple county systems, and knowledge of evidentiary standards presented before assessment appeal boards.

About Paramount Property Tax Appeal

Founded in 2009, Paramount Property Tax Appeal is a specialized property tax appeal firm representing commercial property owners on a contingency-fee basis. Since its founding, the firm has filed more than 45,000 appeals, recovered over $100 million in property tax refunds, and represents more than $50 billion in assessed value. The company serves clients across California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, and Washington, providing representation for commercial, industrial, and investment property owners.

