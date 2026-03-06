Pegasus Platinum Portable Truck Mount Hard-Surface Extractor Delivers Highest Power, 6,000 Hour Runtime

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- U.S. Products, the leader in commercial cleaning extractors, wands and tools, today announced the company's new Pegasus Platinum Portable Truck Mount Extractor. The Pegasus Platinum is a high-power, hard surface upright extractor, built to perform in continuous-duty commercial and professional operations – including the aggressive duty cycles required for stone, concrete, tile and grout cleaning.

The new Pegasus Platinum Portable Truck Mount is manufactured with the industry's most powerful vacuums and pump. The Pegasus Platinum combines unmatched cleaning power, up to 6,000 hours of runtime, and single-user operation, to deliver faster, easier floor cleaning for commercial operations and increase productivity and revenue.

“Large cleaning operations asked us to build them the most powerful portable truck mount extractor with 6,000-hour runtime and continuous-duty to solve their hard surface cleaning challenges. The Pegasus Platinum combines truck mount power, portability, and strong suction at distance that allows work crews to cover large areas and finish incrementally more square footage in less time,” said Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO.

The Challenge of Fixed Truck-Mount Systems vs. Portable Truck Mount Extractors

Professional cleaning operations must be able to reach, clean and restore all floor hard surface types. Traditional fixed truck-mounted cleaning systems are used for some commercial jobs, but they have severe security, mobility, vehicle-related vulnerabilities and critical operational safety risks that can lead to property theft, illegal entry, damage and even

1 vehicle units are theft targets because they contain high-value components such as tools, vacuum blowers and pressure pumps.

2.A fixed truck-mounted cleaning system requires high-pressure and vacuum hoses operate from the vehicle into a building. This requires doors to be left partially or propped open – which creates many security and safety risks for both the facility and its perimeters allow fast and easy theft. Intruders may target inventory, documents, electronics, or the staff's personal belongings while cleaners are occupied in other parts of the open doors with hoses or wedges may violate safety regulations with fire doors that are designed to be closed at all Monoxide (CO) Infiltration fumes from the truck-mounted engine can enter the building through ajar doors or air intakes, and can lead to CO poisoning. system hoses cannot easily be moved upstairs, to multiple floors or through multiple store aisles or kiosks.

The Need for High-Power Long Runtime Continuous-Duty Portable Truck Mount

Commercial cleaning crews need truck mount power, and lightweight, high performance, high-lift extraction for fast cleaning times to deliver high-quality results.

Portable truck mount systems are in high-demand to replace or augment fixed hard-surface extraction systems, because they are powerful, compact, portable and provide continuous operation that allows crews to clean and restore surfaces behind locked doors.

The Hard Surface Cleaning Answer: Pegasus Platinum Portable Truck Mount Extractor

The Pegasus Platinum exceeds the demanding requirements of the hard surface cleaning professional by combining truck mount power, long runtime, portability, continuous-duty, and easy operation – to help crews achieve effective, new levels of operational efficiency and customer service.

The U.S. Products Pegasus Platinum is the most powerful extractor in its class and is designed for continuous duty and the demands of a 12-hour restoration / cleaning shift. The Pegasus Platinum Portable Truck Mount Extractor:

.Is built around a top-mounted Leeson 2HP AC motor and a Cat Ceramic Plunger Pump (both used in fixed truck mount products).

.Delivers advanced cleaning power, with lightweight, transportable single-user operation.

.Provides unmatched adjustable 500-1350 high-psi extraction and 200 CFM.

.Includes fast 5/15 GPM Auto-fill/Auto-dump capability that allows work crews to continuously operate, cover large areas and finish incrementally more square footage in less time.

“We built the advanced Pegasus Platinum to allow cleaning crews to scale cleaning jobs, operate securely behind closed building doors, turn around jobs more effectively and increase revenue in today's market. The Pegasus Platinum delivers: with the power and 6,000 Hours of Runtime to help operations deep-clean hard surface areas, and get the job done right the first time,” added Smalley.

Pegasus Platinum Portable Truck Mount Extractor Availability

The Pegasus Platinum Portable Truck Mount Hard-Surface Extractor is available now via the U.S. Products Website ( ) or from authorized worldwide U.S. Products Dealers and Representatives. The Pegasus Platinum Portable Truck Mount Extractor Bundle includes an award-winning U.S. Products Revolver Wand for hard-surface cleaning and 100-feet of hose. For more information, contact U.S. Products at....

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products Extractors are used by thousands of commercial cleaning departments to increase compliance, cleanliness and faster operation in facilities including: hospitality, medical, education, multi-dwelling, restaurants, office buildings, care facilities, government and food production.

Jan-San rental operations, dealers, and 3rd party commercial cleaning supplies companies rely on U.S. Products Extractors. The superior U.S. Products dual vacuum extractors and wands improve a facility's sanitation, prolong carpet life, and reduce job time.

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. The company built its reliable, powerful systems over 30+ years of technology development and customer service. U.S. Products backs its market-leading solutions with a 10-year limited housing warranty, one of the longest of any commercial extractors. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products Dealer, contact the company at:..., or Phone: +1-360-450-2694.

# # #