Beyond Boundaries Trophy: West Start With Win In Women's Zonal T20 Cricket Tournament For The Blind

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) West Zone secured a commanding 143-run victory against North Zone in the opening match of the Women's Zonal T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026, rechristened as the Beyond Boundaries Trophy, commenced at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, on Friday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, West Zone posted 233/5 in 20 overs, powered by a brilliant 102 off 46 balls by Saloni (SR 221.74). Takhuben Amraji Kukadiya added 49 runs to strengthen the innings.

North Zone were bowled out for 90 in 14.5 overs, with captain Simu Das top-scoring with 30 runs. Among the bowlers, Chetnaben Ratbhai Galchar led the attack with 2/18, while Muskan Gochar and Sushma Patel claimed key wickets.

The three-match series is organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), the cricketing arm of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, bringing together talented visually impaired women cricketers from across regions.

The North Zone, captained by Simu Das, features players from Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, while the West Zone, led by Sushma Patel of Madhya Pradesh, includes players from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) informed in a release on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailender Yadav, General Secretary of CABI, said:“This tournament provides an important platform for players from both zones to compete and showcase their cricketing talent. Initiatives like this will create greater exposure and opportunities for women in blind cricket.”

Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of CABI and Founder Trustee of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, added:“Such initiatives help expand opportunities for players and strengthen the future of women's blind cricket in India.”

The Beyond Boundaries Trophy celebrates the power of sport to break barriers-proving that when opportunity meets determination, every boundary can be crossed.