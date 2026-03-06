Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NIKA) Signed A Consultancy Agreement With MD Global Partners LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HENDERSON, Nev., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB:) announces that it has signed a consultancy agreement with MD Global Partners LLC, a leading Manhattan-based investment bank. MD Global will provide NIKA with various services, which may include, but are not limited to assistance in capital raising efforts, growth initiatives, and conducting due diligence on potential transactions.

“As we prepare for the next stages of our development, it is important that we have an advisor with proven track record and expertise”, stated Dimitar Savov, CEO of NIKA.“We expect significant growth once the production factory is operational and distribution begins, so the experience of MD Global Partners will be an important asset to our company. I believe that this is the start of a valuable long-term partnership,” concluded Savov.

About Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nika Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NIKA) is a pharmaceutical company, specializing in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, and all diseases, for which strengthened cell immunity is of vital importance. NIKA's intellectual property includes six drugs in injection form – two of which have successfully undergone clinical trials with good treatment results – four drugs in tablet form, and eleven dietary supplements. NIKA's goal is to not only achieve corporate profits, but to provide better and easier access to life-saving medicinal drugs and useful dietary supplements. Find more on .

