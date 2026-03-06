The Making, The Rise, And The Future Of The Speakingman Links Cosmic And Cultural Factors To Human Cognition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dan M. Mrejeru releases The Making, the Rise, and the Future of the Speakingman: It is Dedicated to the Information Society, a thought-provoking work that explores the evolution of human cognition through a multidisciplinary perspective. Drawing on more than twenty years of independent research, Mrejeru presents new hypotheses on how environmental and cultural forces may have influenced the development of the modern human brain.

Restructured into five parts - The Making, The Rising, How the Speakingman Thinking Evolved, The Future, and The Information Society - the book traces the long arc of human mental development and the factors that may have shaped it. Mrejeru examines exogenic influences, including geomagnetic excursions, supernova bursts, and solar minima and maxima, noting that these events share a common effect in weakening the planetary geomagnetic field and allowing greater cosmic radiation to reach the Earth's surface.

The author further investigates how such conditions could increase atmospheric carbon-14 concentration and considers whether carbon-14 absorption in the human body may affect neural networks. He describes findings associated with temporary pulses of reactive oxygen species generation, which have been documented as stimuli connected to neurogenesis, and he frames these biological responses as potential contributors to shifts in cognition over long time scales.

Building on that foundation, Mrejeru explores additional environmental factors that may have shaped the brain's consumption processing, with a focus on influences that became distinctive in humans. He proposes that repeated changes in consumption contributed to shifts in the balance between linear and nonlinear mental processing, which in turn affected how cognition is generated and expressed.

Mrejeru continues by examining the emergence of a more dominant linear mode of processing around five thousand years ago, which he argues fueled civilization through increasing quantification. He also discusses a cultural divergence that took shape around twenty-seven hundred years ago, suggesting that Eastern cultures preserved more holistic thinking while Western cultures increasingly emphasized logical reasoning.

In related research, Mrejeru also explores how major planetary cooling events over the past one million years may have played a critical role in shaping the emergence of Homo sapiens and the rise of human civilization. The author examines geological and climatic data suggesting that significant drops in global temperatures coincided with important phases of human cognitive development. This research, presented in an additional chapter currently under consideration for independent publication, expands on the broader environmental forces that may have influenced the evolution of the human mind.

Dan M. Mrejeru's work invites readers to reconsider humanity's cognitive origins and to reflect on how environmental forces, cultural evolution, and technology may influence the future of human thought.

