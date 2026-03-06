A Pioneer Of Giving Contributes AED 10 Million To The“Mother Of The Nation Endowment For Orphans” Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,March 2026: A pioneer of giving has contributed AED 10 million to the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, launched by the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The initiative aims to establish a sustainable endowment (waqf) fund that enhances the quality of life for orphans in the UAE and contributes to a more cohesive and resilient society. It also reinforces Awqaf Abu Dhabi's efforts to advance endowment (waqf) as an effective social development tool, transforming single contributions into long-term, lasting impact.

The anonymous contribution reflects the deeply rooted spirit of solidarity that defines the UAE community and reaffirms the principle that supporting orphans is a shared responsibility. It further aligns with the UAE's vision of strengthening family stability and investing in people for social resilience.

Inspired by the values and principles championed by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, 'Mother of the Nation', the initiative builds on the UAE's globally recognised humanitarian approach, guided by the wise directives of the nation's leadership. Launched in line with the Year of Family, the initiative reaffirms Awqaf Abu Dhabi's commitment to aligning its programmes with national priorities, in service of the best interests of society.

To support awareness-building and fundraising efforts, Awqaf Abu Dhabi is hosting a series of family-oriented community activities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, featuring cultural, educational and recreational activities. All proceeds from these events, alongside sponsorship contributions, will be directed to the endowment, turning family experiences into a platform for sustainable giving and long-term social impact.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and advances the practice of endowment (waqf), maximising social and financial impact across the community through sustainable investments and partnerships.

In addition to overseeing endowment-related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of the funds of minors, interdicted persons and others, supporting greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars focused on the governance, management and investment of endowments and minors' funds, while contributing to the evolution of endowment practices across the Emirate.