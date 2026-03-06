Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Comments On Secretary Noem's Departure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Donald Trump announced that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem would step down from her role and that he would nominate Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This announcement comes after over a year of controversy surrounding the department's leadership and immigration enforcement strategy, which has resulted in the deportation of hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants–of which nearly 75% have no criminal conviction–the deaths of at least 38 detainees, 8 fatal shootings–including American citizens–by ICE and CBP agents, and long-term confusion and uncertainty for America's small business community and the entrepreneurs that depend on migrant labor.

Javier Palomarez, USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:

“Since the start of this Administration, DHS has found itself in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Immigration enforcement is a serious responsibility entrusted to the federal government, and it demands discipline, sound judgment, and a clear understanding of how enforcement decisions ripple throughout our communities. Instead, DHS, under Secretary Noem, with the influence of Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, implemented a strategy that resulted in civilian deaths, widespread community disruption, weakened public confidence and ultimately left an indelible mark on this administration. I also fear that it has cast a negative but inaccurate shadow over the brave men and women of the border patrol who risk their lives everyday in service to our nation.”

Palomarez continued:

“I commend President Trump for securing our Southern border after years of chaos, but the President was running the very real risk of having his presidential legacy appropriated by Secretary Noem. I am happy to hear that our counsel that Secretary Noem be replaced has finally come to fruition, and I encourage the President to continue working to restore accountability and sound judgment at the federal government. I hope that Senator Mullin, once confirmed, will refocus the immigration strategy on sustainable business-friendly policy. I would encourage the Senator, if confirmed, to focus enforcement on genuine public safety threats, respect due process, and consider the economic realities faced by American families and businesses in the agriculture, construction, manufacturing, hospitality and even technology sectors. In this, Senator Mullin should consider the rising costs, workforce shortages, and economic uncertainty faced by our job creators and innovators.”

The USHBC calls on Congress and the Administration to work together on common-sense immigration reform that supports the small businesses that are the backbone of the American economy. Proposals like Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar's (R-FL) Dignity Act, Congressman Gabe Vasquez's (D-NM) Strengthening Our Workforce Act, and the USHBC's TRUMP Visa all serve to provide the relief and clarity small businesses need to plan, grow, and succeed.

About the USHBC

​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

