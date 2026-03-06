Servus Credit Union Confirms Board Leadership, Committee Chairs After AGM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union confirmed its board leadership following the 2026 Annual General Meeting, with Perry Dooley continuing as Board Chair and Danielle Ghai serving as Vice-Chair.

The appointments were confirmed March 5 during the board's first meeting following the AGM, which was held virtually March 4.

“Our Board of Directors plays a critical role in setting our strategic direction and guiding our long-term priorities,” said Perry Dooley, Chair of Servus's Board of Directors.“Through strong stewardship and oversight, the Board helps ensure the financial health and sustainability of the credit union while keeping members and communities at the centre of every decision.”

The leadership appointments follow the election of four directors by member-owners at the AGM, completing this year's board election process.

From a slate of five candidates, four directors were elected to serve three-year terms. The successful candidates are:



Doug Bristow

Fan Pfeifer

Greg Nakonechny Shannon Rennie

Joining the newly elected directors on the Servus board are current directors Andrew Eberl, Shawn Eltom, Darlene Harris, Justin Jimmy, Allison Radford and Margot Ross-Graham.

During the same meeting, the board also confirmed leadership of its standing committees.



Audit and Finance Committee – Doug Bristow

Governance and Human Resources Committee – Margot Ross-Graham

Enterprise Risk Management Committee – Darlene Harris Nominating Committee – Allison Radford

Representing Servus Credit Union on the board of Alberta Central Credit Union are Margot Ross-Graham, Doug Bristow and Darlene Harris.

The board extends its sincere thanks to retiring director Amy Corrigan for her years of dedicated service and leadership.

The March 4 AGM marked a milestone as Servus continues its integration journey as Canada's largest credit union. During the meeting, Servus shared year-end financial results and highlighted the continued success of its Profit Share® program, which returned $83 million to members last year.

Subject to eligibility criteria set out in the Alberta Credit Union Act and Servus Credit Union bylaws, all member-owners are eligible to participate in board elections by running for the board and by voting. In the 2026 election, 2,753 members cast their ballots.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

Servus Credit Union provides a full line of secure financial services to more than 600,000 Albertans. Unlike the banks, Servus pays its members for their loyalty through Profit Share® Rewards cash which returns millions of dollars of profits directly to members annually.

As Canada's largest credit union, with branches in more than 80 communities and 24/7 online, mobile and telephone support services, as well as access to thousands of no-fee ATMs, Servus makes banking secure and easy. Having served Albertans for nearly 100 years, with an emphasis on providing friendly service and personalized advice, Servus helps its members feel good about their money.

For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.

Media contact:

...

1.825.402.0740