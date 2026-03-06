CM Mohan Yadav To Flag Off Third Edition Of MP Tourism's 'Queens On The Wheels'

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, March 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will flag off the third edition of 'Queens on the Wheels', an initiative of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, in which 25 women superbikers will promote the state's tourism destinations across the country and internationally.

Sharing details of the initiative, Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Secretary, Dr Ilaiyaraja T, said on Friday that following the success of the previous two editions, the seven-day event celebrating women's empowerment, freedom and heritage will cover a bike trail of around 1,400 km from Bhopal to Khajuraho.

He said the Tourism Board's initiative is not merely a bike ride but a celebration of women's empowerment, courage and the rich cultural and tourism heritage of Madhya Pradesh.

“Twenty-five women superbikers from across the country will experience various tourist destinations in the state during this unique journey from Bhopal to Khajuraho and help promote them at the national and international levels,” he said.

He added that the objective of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is to establish the state as a safe, exciting and world-class tourism destination through such innovative initiatives.

The seven-day journey, beginning in Bhopal, will pass through Sanchi, Udayagiri, Chanderi, Shivpuri, Kuno, Gwalior, Datia, Orchha and Khajuraho before concluding in Bhopal on March 13.

He said the initiative will highlight the state's rich historical and archaeological heritage and help position Madhya Pradesh as a safe and vibrant tourism destination for women.

“The campaign will also promote lesser-known destinations, strengthen rural tourism circuits and encourage responsible travel across the state,” he added.

Later in the day on Saturday, during a visit to Vidisha district, Chief Minister Yadav will inaugurate several completed projects and lay the foundation stones for new development works worth Rs 163.62 crore.

He will also inaugurate the state's first district-level fingerprint laboratory and distribute benefits to eligible beneficiaries under various government schemes.