Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wereldhave Belgium Publishes The Convening Notice And Invitation For The Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders


2026-03-06 11:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wereldhave Belgium invites its shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 8 April 2026 at 11:00 in Vilvoorde, Medialaan 28B.

In the convening notice, you will find:

  • the agenda of the meeting
  • guidelines on how to propose an additional agenda item
  • practical information on registration and participation
  • instructions for remote voting (by letter or email)
  • instructions for proxy voting
  • the right to submit questions to the Board of Directors
  • where and when the available meeting documents can be consulted

Full information is available on our website


MENAFN06032026004107003653ID1110828051



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search