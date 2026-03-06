403
Wereldhave Belgium Publishes The Convening Notice And Invitation For The Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wereldhave Belgium invites its shareholders to attend the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 8 April 2026 at 11:00 in Vilvoorde, Medialaan 28B.
In the convening notice, you will find:
- the agenda of the meeting guidelines on how to propose an additional agenda item practical information on registration and participation instructions for remote voting (by letter or email) instructions for proxy voting the right to submit questions to the Board of Directors where and when the available meeting documents can be consulted
Full information is available on our website
