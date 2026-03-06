WE LOVE FOUNDATION CELEBRATES ITS 13TH ANNIVERSARY WITH THE WE LOVE GALA IN MIAMI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- We Love Foundation celebrated its 13th anniversary with the We Love Gala, bringing together more than 500 guests at the historic Alfred I. duPont Building in Downtown Miami for an evening dedicated to solidarity, recognition, and social impact.

The gala was hosted by Emmy Award–winning television presenter and co-founder of the organization, Rodner Figueroa, and featured musical performances and moments of recognition honoring leaders and organizations committed to philanthropic work.

During the evening, Mexican philanthropist Marinela Servitje, sociologist, businesswoman and heir to Grupo Bimbo, received the Spirit Award in recognition of her purpose-driven leadership and commitment to social impact initiatives, particularly in the fields of education and culture, as well as her support for children and youth in Mexico. In addition, South Dade Kia was recognized with the Corporate Social Responsibility Award for its continued support of various foundations throughout Miami-Dade County.

During the gala, Santi Chumaceiro, President of We Love Foundation, received the Humanitarian Award from Mission Brain in recognition of her work promoting initiatives that create opportunities and support for vulnerable communities. Mission Brain Mexico participated in the gala for the fourth consecutive year, represented by Celia Daniel and Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa.

The evening included musical performances beginning with Italian singer Vhelade, followed by iconic Puerto Rican artist Olga Tañón, who delivered a special performance during the event.

Distinguished guests in attendance included Don Francisco, Inés Sheero, María Alejandra Requena, Isadora Figueroa, Lorenzo Figueroa, Sharon Fonseca, Adriana Paniagua, Chiquinquirá Delgado, and former Secretary General of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro, among other notable personalities, philanthropists, and community leaders.

The event also featured the participation of Food For The Poor, led by President Ed Raine, one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the United States. Since 1982, the organization has worked across the Caribbean and Latin America providing food, housing, medical care, clean water, and education to vulnerable communities.

“An evening to celebrate, give back, and transform,” said Santi Chumaceiro, President of We Love Foundation.

We Love Foundation continues to expand its philanthropic work across Latin America, the United States, and Europe, collaborating with partner organizations to support communities in need.