MIB Directs BARC To Halt News Trps Amid Israel-Iran Conflict Fears

MIB Directs BARC to Withhold News Channel TRPs

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Friday directed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to withhold reporting Television Rating Points (TRPs) for news channels for a period of four weeks or until further notice, citing concerns over sensationalism amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

In an official order, the Ministry cited concerns over "unwarranted sensationalism and speculative content", which may create panic among the general public, particularly for those with friends and family in the affected regions. The order references Clause 24.2 of the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India, which requires companies to comply with directions issued by the Ministry. Accordingly, BARC has been instructed to immediately withhold TRP reporting to ensure responsible dissemination of news.

Gaurishankar Kesarwani, Additional Director of BP & L, stated in the communication, "In the public interest, the Ministry directs M/s BARC to immediately withhold reporting the Television Rating Points (TRPs) for News TV Channels for a period of four weeks or until further directions, whichever is earlier."

Escalating West Asia Conflict Prompts Action

The development comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)