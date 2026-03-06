Maharashtra Budget: Big Push For Tourism, Religious, Cultural Projects

The Maharashtra government, in the state Budget has made several important announcements aimed at promoting tourism, religious, and cultural development. The government led by Devendra Fadnavis will launch a ropeway project at Vasota Fort. In addition, the responsibility for the development of the state's five Jyotirlinga pilgrimage sites will be assigned to senior IAS officers. The first phase of the development plan for Pandharpur Temple has been completed, and the second phase is currently underway. Furthermore, religious sites associated with the Mahanubhava Panth will also be developed. During the Golden Jubilee year of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, modern facilities will be developed at 50 tourist destinations across the state.

Cultural and Entertainment Initiatives

Under cultural initiatives, a Ramkal Path Development Project will be developed in Nashik. Near Nagpur, the state's second Film City will be developed at Ramtek. In addition, Ram Srishti and Kalidas Srishti will be created in Ramtek, and a film based on the life of the great poet Kalidasa will also be produced.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Boost

Meanwhile, the budget also placed significant emphasis on infrastructure development. Major metro rail projects in Mumbai and Pune were announced along with plans to expand the state's metro network to 1,200 kilometres. The government also highlighted the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project and proposed the development of new expressways and transport corridors across the state.

Urban Renewal and Housing

In Mumbai, the government said around 20 lakh slum houses will be redeveloped, and 10 lakh affordable homes will be constructed under various housing initiatives.

Industrial Growth and Employment

To boost industrial growth and employment, the government announced plans to set up 18 mega industrial hubs and establish MSME centres in every district, which it said could generate up to 50 lakh jobs. A major steel hub is proposed in Gadchiroli with significant investment expected in the region.

Budget Outlay and Economic Vision

According to the budget estimates, the total outlay for 2026-27 is pegged at Rs 7.69 lakh crore, with revenue receipts estimated at Rs 6.16 lakh crore and revenue expenditure at Rs 6.56 lakh crore. The government said the budget aims to accelerate Maharashtra's journey towards becoming a one trillion-dollar economy in the coming years. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)