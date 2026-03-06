Azerbaijan Faces Drone Attack Ahead Of World Urban Forum

On the morning of March 5, the people of Azerbaijan witnessed an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles from the Islamic Republic of Iran on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. According to reports, one of the drones fell near a school building, while another struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport. According to official information, two people were injured as a result of the incident.

This event caused serious concern within Azerbaijani society and once again demonstrated how sensitive security issues in the region remain. The Republic of Azerbaijan has always supported stability in the region, good-neighborly relations, and cooperation based on mutual respect. Particularly in relations with neighboring states, including Iran, maintaining a balanced policy and adhering to the principles of dialogue and mutual understanding are among the main priorities of Azerbaijan's multi-vector foreign policy.

Although certain tensions have arisen in relations with Iran following the Second Karabakh–Patriotic War in 2020, and despite repeated unjust and unlawful actions against our country, Azerbaijan has always demonstrated restraint, prioritizing the peaceful resolution of issues through diplomatic and legal means. Despite serious incidents such as the armed terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran on January 27, 2023, official Baku has maintained a firm yet responsible approach in order to preserve regional stability and prevent further escalation of relations.

The recent incident in Nakhchivan once again demonstrated the strength of the sense of statehood and national solidarity within Azerbaijani society. As always, the Azerbaijani people support the state's position regarding the protection of the country's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and unite closely around President Ilham Aliyev. In response to such acts of terrorism and unjust treatment, Azerbaijan plans to take the necessary steps within diplomatic and legal mechanisms based on the norms and principles of international law.

At the same time, Azerbaijan today is among the few active states contributing to international cooperation and addressing global challenges. Currently, within the framework of cooperation with the United Nations in the field of urban development and settlement policy, Azerbaijan is preparing to host an important international event-the Thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum, which will be held in the city of Baku this year. Naturally, such incidents occurring in the region ahead of such a significant event attract the attention of the international community.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has repeatedly proven that it is one of the countries that promotes dialogue on international platforms, strengthens cooperation, and demonstrates a responsible position in discussing and resolving global problems.

In this regard, I believe that the international community will express its position on this unjust step taken by a neighboring state against Azerbaijan, approach the matter objectively and with principle, and express its stance on preserving stability in the region and respecting the norms and principles of international law. On the one hand, this will demonstrate support from international organizations and major powers for the protection of Azerbaijan's sovereignty; on the other hand, it will show support for our country's determination in addressing global challenges.

As always, the goal of the Republic of Azerbaijan is to strengthen peace and security in the world, including in the region, and to develop relations based on mutual respect and sustainable cooperation.

The author is a Member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The views and opinions expressed by guest columnists in their articles may differ from those of the editorial board and do not necessarily reflect its views.