Azerbaijani, Lithuanian Fms Discuss Iranian Drone Attack

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris held a phone conversation to discuss the recent drone attacks launched against Azerbaijan from the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the call, Minister Bayramov provided detailed information on the attacks, emphasizing that these strikes constitute a serious violation of international law and contribute to rising tensions in the region.

The Lithuanian minister condemned the drone attacks, expressed deep concern, and reaffirmed Lithuania's solidarity with Azerbaijan.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.