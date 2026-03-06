Azerbaijani, Lithuanian Fms Discuss Iranian Drone Attack
During the call, Minister Bayramov provided detailed information on the attacks, emphasizing that these strikes constitute a serious violation of international law and contribute to rising tensions in the region.
The Lithuanian minister condemned the drone attacks, expressed deep concern, and reaffirmed Lithuania's solidarity with Azerbaijan.
The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
