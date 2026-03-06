Azerbaijan Allows Cross-Border Passage Of Returning Cargo Trucks From Iran

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The passage of cargo trucks returning from Iran to Azerbaijan has begun through several border checkpoints, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the cabinet, entry and exit across the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran for the transportation of goods by all types of vehicles, including transit, were temporarily suspended under Decision No. 66 dated March 5, 2026.

In this regard, the passage of cargo trucks belonging to Azerbaijan that are returning from Iran to Azerbaijan, as well as Iranian cargo trucks returning from Azerbaijan to Iran, has now started through the Astara, Bilasuvar, and Julfa state border checkpoints.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.