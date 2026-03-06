Qatar's MOI Affirms 'Security Threat Has Been Eliminated'
Doha, Qatar: Authorities affirm that the "security threat has been eliminated", according to another alert sent to the public.
LIVE UPDATES: Qatar condemns Iranian attack on buildings in Bahrain housing Qatari Amiri Naval Forces personnel
This follows a National Emergency Alert sent out to all phones around 5pm on Friday, March 6, 2026, calling on all individuals to remain indoors and refrain from going out as the security threat level has been 'elevated'.
It further called on the public to comply with instructions issued by the authorities, particularly the Ministry of Interior.
