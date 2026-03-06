Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Syrian Defense Minister

2026-03-06 10:01:20
Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, received a phone call on Friday evening from the Syrian Minister of Defense, HE Maj. Gen. Murhaf Abu Qasra.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the latest security developments in the region and discussed aspects of cooperation and joint coordination in light of the current circumstances.

