Enrollment Opens For K12-Powered Virtual Public School Serving Students Across Virginia

RICHMOND, VA, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA), a K12-powered tuition-free virtual public school serving students across Virginia.

VAVA is a full-time online public school serving Virginia students, taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to Virginia academic standards. The school is powered by K12, a national leader in online education and provides:



Virginia-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career prep starting in middle school where students explore and earn industry-recognized credentials in a wide variety of topics and industry areas

Advanced coursework, honors, AP® and dual credit options

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes

Military family support Clubs, school activities and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

VAVA –

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School



Is online public school free in Virginia? Virginia Virtual Academy is a tuition-free virtual public school serving students across Virginia.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by Virginia-certified teachers. Online school students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework and regular teacher support.



Do online public schools offer career pathways or career training? Yes. Many K12-powered online public schools offer career and technical education (CTE) pathways, career exploration opportunities, industry certifications and apprenticeships. Career pathway availability varies by school and, in Virginia, includes business, marketing, hospitality, agriculture and health and human services.



Are online public schools accredited? Virginia Virtual Academy is a public school authorized in Virginia. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a high school diploma recognized by the state of Virginia.



Do parents have to teach their child in online public school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home while teachers deliver lessons, assign work and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online public school? Students can participate in clubs, school activities and in-person events throughout the year. Students can also join the K12 Zone, a virtual school campus where they can meet friends, play games, join competitions, explore career fairs and attend school assemblies.



When does enrollment open for online public school in Virginia? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at Virginia Virtual Academy is now open. Families interested in online public school in Virginia can apply at the school's website listed above.

About Virginia Virtual Academy

Virginia Virtual Academy (VAVA) has been providing students statewide with a high-quality online education for more than 15 years. VAVA is a tuition-free program of 29 public school districts in Virginia. The school provides K-12th grade students personalized, supportive and innovative education through a student-centered approach that meets diverse learning needs. VAVA is powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, which has been the nation's leading provider of online education for 25 years. Learn more at k12.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.

