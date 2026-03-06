Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaming And Leisure Properties Releases New Investor Presentation


2026-03-06 10:01:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WYOMISSING, Pa., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) (“GLPI”) announced today that it has posted a new investor presentation to its corporate website. The presentation provides additional detail for investors on items of significance to Gaming & Leisure Properties' success and prospects.

The presentation can be accessed through the“Presentations” section under“Investor Relations” on GLPI's website.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties
 GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Contact
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Carlo Santarelli, SVP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
610-378-8232
...

Investor Relations
Joseph Jaffoni, Christin Armacost at JCIR
212-835-8500
...


