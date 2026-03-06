Snail, Inc. Reports Bellwright Surpassed 1 Million Units Sold Ahead Of Full 1.0 Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CULVER CITY, Calif., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the“Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced that its medieval survival title, Bellwright, has officially surpassed 1 million units sold on Steam in Early Access. The achievement highlights the title's strong Early Access performance and positions Bellwright for additional commercial upside as it advances toward the full 1.0 launch and console port to Xbox and PlayStation.

Bellwright combines open-world survival mechanics with town-building systems, strategic combat, and progression-driven gameplay set within a dynamic medieval world. Its consistent content updates and active player base have driven durable sales performance and reinforced the Company's confidence in scaling the title. The upcoming Xbox and PlayStation launch aims to further support the title's accelerating growth and capture incremental demand from player bases beyond the PC community.

Surpassing one million units sold ahead of its 1.0 release highlights the title's thoughtful development, strong community engagement, and long-term franchise potential for Bellwright. Bringing development fully in-house through the previous acquisition and integration of Donkey Crew, the title's independent development studio based in Poland, further aligns the creative vision, operational execution, and long-term IP strategy to support the game's continued evolution. As Bellwright approaches full launch, this milestone reflects a solid foundation and meaningful momentum heading into its next phase.

“We're incredibly grateful to the players who believed in Bellwright early and helped shape it into what it is today,” said Florian“Chadz” Hofreither, Creative Director and Project Lead from Donkey Crew.“The community's feedback, passion, and patience throughout development have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. As we move toward 1.0 and beyond, we're excited to continue building alongside our players and expanding the world of Bellwright.”

Florian“Chadz” Hofreither, Creative Director and Project Lead from Donkey Crew will be available for interviews at GDC 2026 from March 9-13 at Booth #1238. For press interested in scheduling an interview, please reach out to ....

For creators interested in collaborating please reach out to ...



About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,”“plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may” and“could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding positioning Bellwright for additional commercial upside as it transitions into full launch, the long-term franchise potential for Bellwright, aligning creative vision and operational execution to support the game's continued evolution, Bellwright having a solid foundation and meaningful momentum heading into its next phase, moving toward 1.0 and beyond and continuing to build alongside our players and to expand the world of Bellwright. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our ability to transition Bellwright into full launch as planned, our ability to support the game's continued evolution, acceptance of our titles in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our titles and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

...