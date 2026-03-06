Gujarat CM Congratulates 34 Candidates From State Who Cleared UPSC 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, March 6 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday congratulated candidates from the state who cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, stating that 34 aspirants from Gujarat had succeeded in the 2025 cycle of the highly competitive national examination.

In a statement issued after the results were declared by the UPSC, the Chief Minister said the achievement of the candidates had brought pride to the state.

“A total of 34 bright sons and daughters of Gujarat have passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, which is a matter of immense pride for our state. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the successful candidates and convey my best wishes for their bright future,” he said.

Patel also highlighted the role of training and academic support provided to aspirants through the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA), a state-run institution that prepares students for competitive examinations.

He said the institute's training programmes, academic environment and the sustained efforts of young aspirants from Gujarat were helping them achieve success in national-level examinations.

“SPIPA - the excellent training provided by the Government of Gujarat for competitive examinations, the encouraging environment, and the relentless hard work of the state's youth are today reaching the peaks of success. This makes me happy,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the development vision articulated by the Prime Minister, Patel expressed confidence that the newly selected candidates would contribute to public service through their administrative roles.

He said the aspirants would play a significant role in realising the vision of“Viksit Bharat@2047” through their administrative skills and commitment to public welfare.

“I am confident that you will make the best contribution to realising this vision through your administrative capability and set new examples of good governance while keeping the spirit of national service and public welfare above all,” Patel said.

The Chief Minister also said the achievement of the successful candidates would serve as an inspiration to many other young aspirants across the state.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted annually by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit officers for India's higher civil services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), along with several other Group A and Group B services of the central government.

The selection process comprises a preliminary examination, the main written examination and a personality test.

This year, Anuj Agnihotri secured All India Rank (AIR) 1. A medical graduate (MBBS) from AIIMS Jodhpur, he cleared the examination with Medical Science as his optional subject.

Rajeshwari Suve M secured AIR 2. She holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Anna University, Chennai, and chose Sociology as her optional subject.

The third rank was secured by Akansh Dhull, a B.Com graduate from the University of Delhi, who opted for Commerce and Accountancy as his optional subject.