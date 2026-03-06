403
OD Fund And Letsia Youth To Participate In The Startup Competition At We Make Future (WMF) 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Letsia Group has announced its participation in the Startup Competition at We Make Future (WMF) 2026, one of the world's largest events dedicated to innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. The participation will take place through OD Fund, with the involvement of Letsia Youth.
The We Make Future (WMF) 2026 event will take place in Bologna, Italy, at the BolognaFiere Exhibition Center, from June 24 to June 26, 2026, bringing together thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, startups, and technology leaders from around the world to participate in one of the most prominent global gatherings focused on innovation and digital transformation. The participation of OD Fund and Letsia Youth in the Startup Competition represents a new step within Letsia's strategy to strengthen its international presence within global innovation ecosystems, while showcasing the initiatives developed by the group in the fields of investment and digital platforms designed to support startups. This will mark the first time that Letsia Youth and OD Fund participate in the WMF Startup Competition, providing an opportunity to present the platform's vision of connecting entrepreneurs with investors through an innovative digital environment that facilitates investment discovery and supports the growth of emerging ventures. The Startup Competition at WMF is considered one of the most important international startup competitions, offering participants the opportunity to present their projects and platforms to a global network of investors, venture capital funds, and technology companies, while building valuable partnerships within the global innovation community. Commenting on this participation, Mohamed Rabie Moawad – Chairman of Letsia Holding, stated: “Our participation in WMF 2026 represents an important step in Letsia's vision to build a strong global presence within the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. We believe that connecting entrepreneurs with investors requires intelligent and effective platforms, and this is exactly what we aim to achieve through OD Fund. Participating in this international competition allows us to present our vision to a global community of investors and industry experts.” He added that this participation reflects the group's strategic direction toward international expansion and building strong relationships with global innovation ecosystems, noting that Letsia aims in the coming phase to further strengthen its presence in global conferences and technology events that bring together startups, investors, and decision-makers. This step comes as part of a broader series of international initiatives undertaken by Letsia Holding in recent months, including participation in global conferences and the launch of new initiatives aimed at supporting entrepreneurs, fostering innovation, and developing modern investment platforms.
