Access Self Storage Staff Take On 100Km Relay Challenge In Aid Of Cancer Research UK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staff from Access Self Storage stores across the UK laced up their trainers on 6March to take part in a collective 100km charity relay race, raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

The 30 strong team, made up of staff from Access Self Storage stores nationwide, completed the 100km distance as a relay challenge beginning and ending in Hyde Park, and taking place as a part of 2026's Self Storage Week, a celebration of all things Self Storage, and in aid of charity.

Participants walked and jogged their individual legs at their own pace, making the challenge inclusive and accessible to staff of all fitness levels, while collectively covering the full 100 kilometres in support of life-saving cancer research.

Colleagues from across the UK network travelled to London to take part, demonstrating the strength of teamwork and shared commitment that underpins the Access Self Storage community. The relay format symbolises the collaborative spirit of the business, with each participant playing their part in reaching the overall goal.

Whilst Self Storage Week has been created to shine a light on a lesser known industry and the vital role that self storage plays for individuals, families and businesses across the country, this fundraiser activity has been created to raise awareness of how the industry can also do community good.

Jan-Albert Fourie, General Manager of Operations at Access Self Storage, said of the event,“Taking on 100 kilometres as a team is a huge challenge, but it reflects exactly what we're about at Access, supporting one another and working together to achieve something meaningful. Cancer Research UK is a cause close to so many of us personally, and we're proud to be coming together from across our 57 stores to make every kilometre count.”

Self Storage Week also celebrates the people behind the storage industry, the walk serves as a way for staff to connect to stores, communities, and causes and offers those involved in the walk the opportunity to connect with all.

About Access Self Storage;

Access Self Storage is one of the UK's largest and fastest growing self-storage service for storage and office space rental, as well as business solutions services.

With 57 sites nationwide, Access offers the complete package for anyone wanting secure and convenient storage with a friendly, hassle-free service. Customers can also choose multi-site storage across the UK as required.

Access Self Storage also offers a wide range of office space to suit all small businesses, along with parking.

With many sites giving 24-hour access, and the ability to store anything from clothes and furniture, a record collection to a fleet of cars, Access makes sure that customers' needs are the number one priority and will not be beaten on price.

