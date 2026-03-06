Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bp Targets Peak Oil Output From Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Regional President Says

Bp Targets Peak Oil Output From Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Regional President Says


2026-03-06 09:03:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. bp's challenge for Azerbaijan is to maximize oil production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field while managing the natural decline in reservoir productivity as more oil is extracted, the company's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"ACG is one of the largest and most crucial fields in the world. Our field management is among the best in the industry," he explained.

He noted that, firstly, bp is increasing the number of wells being drilled into the reservoir.

"Thanks to our partnership with SOCAR and our drilling contractors, we have managed to increase the number of drilled wells by more than 30% using the same equipment and at the same cost. That's true efficiency," he also said.

According to him, secondly, there's 'reservoir activation'.

"As oil is extracted, pressure must be maintained to ensure fluid continues to flow to the surface. To do this, we inject water and gas into the right areas to ensure continuous activation of the reservoirs. Thirdly, there's technology. For example, we conduct seismic surveys using high-precision seabed units," he added.

MENAFN06032026000187011040ID1110827630



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search