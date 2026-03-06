Russians Actively Use Analogues Of Ukrainian 'Vampires' Drones In Sloviansk Sector Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook and also released a video of combat operations.

"In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy has begun actively using analogues of the Ukrainian 'Vampires': an update of enemy tactics in the area of responsibility of the 81st Brigade of the 7th Air Assault Corps," the military said.

"Over the past few days, activity of enemy strike assets has been recorded – aimed at distracting attention and preventing effective reconnaissance. At the same time, the enemy is attempting to infiltrate the defense area of the units of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade. The enemy has exhausted its manpower resources, as evidenced by the involvement of support units in assault and infiltration actions," the military reported.

As explained by the 81st brigade, Russians usually use FPV kamikaze strike drones, as well as loitering munitions such as 'Lancet' and 'Molniya', but in recent weeks the use of heavy bomber hexacopters, which visually closely resemble the Ukrainian Vampire drone, has been recorded.

Air defense units of Horizon Group have already destroyed five such targets, but it is possible that the enemy will continue increasing the use of these systems, the military noted.

"Although the enemy has exhausted some of its resources, the situation in the defense zone remains tense due to the high activity of enemy UAVs and artillery. Paratroopers are conducting fierce fighting every day, preventing the enemy from breaking through on this section of the front and preparing for larger-scale assault actions using heavy equipment from the Russian side," the military emphasized.

The released video shows the work of crews from the Apachi Unmanned Systems Battalion and the Horizon Group anti-aircraft missile division of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade.

As Ukrinform reported, 136 combat clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops on March 5. The enemy exerted the most pressure on the Huliaipole direction.

