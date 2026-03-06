Stanley Martin Homes Celebrates Grand Opening Of Essence At Laurelbrook In Sherrills Ford, NC, Its First ESSENCE BY STANLEY MARTINTM Community In The Charlotte Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Virginia, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes announces that Essence at Laurelbrook, a new 55+ active adult neighborhood in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, is now open for sales. Located at 1032 Arundle Road, this highly anticipated community introduces the popular ESSENCE BY STANLEY MARTINTM home collection to the Charlotte market and welcomes homebuyers to tour its brand-new model home.

Essence at Laurelbrook features 108 new single-family homes designed for main-level living, with all-in pricing starting from the upper $200s. Thoughtfully crafted for today's 55+ buyers, these homes offer open-concept layouts, modern finishes, and low-maintenance living just minutes from Lake Norman.

Now open on-site, prospective homeowners are invited to visit and explore the professionally designed model home, meet the Stanley Martin home experts, and learn more about available homesites and quick move-in opportunities.

“Opening Essence at Laurelbrook marks an exciting moment for our team and for 55+ homebuyers in the Charlotte market,” said Maria Bansal, Division President at Stanley Martin Homes.“This community was designed to offer attainable, beautifully appointed homes in a location that makes it easy to stay active and connected. We look forward to welcoming homebuyers to experience the Essence at Laurelbrook lifestyle firsthand.”

Residents of Essence at Laurelbrook have access to private 55+ amenities, including a clubhouse, resort-style pool, and pickleball courts. The neighborhood is ideally situated near Lake Norman, with convenient access to shopping and dining in Sherrills Ford and nearby Mooresville, offering a balance of relaxed living and everyday convenience.

With homes now selling and the model home open daily, interested buyers are encouraged to schedule a tour and discover what makes Essence at Laurelbrook a standout new 55+ community in the Lake Norman area.

For more information about Essence at Laurelbrook and Stanley Martin Homes, we encourage anyone interested to visit and schedule an appointment.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation's fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 40,000 homes and operating in 16 metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to“design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.

