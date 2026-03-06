Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., (“Zimmer" or the "Company") (NYSE:ZBH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Zimmer's stock price fell $15.63, or 15.2%, to close at $87.55 per share on November 5, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the news on November 5, 2025, that Zimmer released its third quarter 2025 financial results, reporting net sales of approximately $2 billion. The Company attributed these results to“weakness in Latin America, Emerging Markets in Europe and non-core businesses” and lowered the top end of its full-year organic revenue growth forecast from 4.5% to 4.0%. This reduction was due, in part, to“the modest slowdown in the U.S. revision market for both hips and knees persisting throughout the rest of 2025” as well as“continued weakness in restorative therapies.”

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising