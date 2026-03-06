Trip Group Limited Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Trip Group Limited, or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TCOM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

stock price fell as much as 18% during intraday trading on January 14, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This occurred following the news on January 14, 2026, that disclosed it had received a notice of investigation regarding China's Anti-Monopoly Law from China's State Administration for Market Regulation.

