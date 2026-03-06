Restrictions To Be Lifted Across Kashmir As Situation Returns To Normal

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, March 6 (IANS) After the situation throughout the Kashmir Valley remained peaceful on Friday, authorities said that normalcy has returned and all restrictions would be lifted from Saturday.

Friday's congregational prayers were held peacefully in all districts of the Valley, including Srinagar city.

After the situation was reviewed at a high level security review meeting on Friday evening, top sources told IANS that restrictions will be lifted from the Valley on Saturday.

"High speed internet services will be fully restored by today evening. Prepaid mobile phones will also start working as usual now," sources said.

The sources added that all public and private transport would be allowed to ply in the Valley from Saturday morning.

Authorities asserted that the restrictions were precautionary in nature intended to restrain miscreants and anti-social elements from exploiting the sentiments of the people.

Authorities, however, said that security forces will continue to maintain routine deployment to ensure law and order and keep a close watch on the situation.

Following the killing of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, restrictions were imposed in the Valley on March 1.

Clashes had erupted at a number of places, especially those areas dominated by Shia Muslim population in Srinagar and elsewhere.

Police and the security forces maintained restraint throughout the law and order maintenance in the Valley during and after the clashes to ensure that no loss occurred to civilian life and property.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, interacted with the members of the civil society in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Omar Abdullah appealed to the people to observe their grief over the developments in Iran in a disciplined and dignified manner and not do anything that would result in a law and order situation.

The Chief Minister had received a positive response from the members of the civil society, including religious, social, business community members and other prominent citizens.