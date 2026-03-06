Aethlon Medical To Present At The Life Sciences Investor Forum On March 12Th

SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (the Company or Aethlon) (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that Jim Frakes, CEO and CFO, will present live at the Life Sciences Investor Forum hosted by on March 12th, 2026.

DATE: Thursday, March 12th

TIME : 1:00 – 1:30 pm ET

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 12th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

The event will be conducted as a live, interactive online forum, offering investors and industry professionals within the life sciences community the opportunity to submit questions to management in real time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the conference.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Clinical Progress: Cohort 2 of the Australian oncology trial is actively progressing, reflecting continued clinical execution.

Scientific Advancement: Continued advancement of the Company's preclinical extracellular vesicle (EV) research platform, including Long COVID data published on bioRxiv and submitted for peer review, supporting the Hemopurifier's potential as a multi-indication therapeutic approach and a "pipeline within a single device."

Technology Development: Continued evaluation of Hemopurifier® (HP) compatibility with a simplified blood treatment system to support broader potential clinical application over time. Operational Efficiency: Maintained disciplined cost controls, resulting in lower year-to-date operating expenses compared to prior year.



About the Hemopurifier ®

The Aethlon Hemopurifier is an investigational medical device designed to remove enveloped viruses and tumor-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) from circulation. It is used extracorporeally with a blood pump and combines plasma separation, size exclusion, and affinity binding using a plant lectin resin that targets mannose-rich surfaces found on EVs and viruses. EVs released by solid tumors are believed to play a role in metastasis and the resistance to immunotherapies and chemotherapy. Removal of enveloped viruses and extracellular vesicles has been demonstrated in both in vitro studies and human subjects.

The Hemopurifier holds a U.S. Food and Drug Breakthrough Device Designation for:

The treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer unresponsive to or intolerant of standard-of-care therapy; and the treatment of life-threatening viruses not addressed with approved therapies.

About Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD) is a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in San Diego, California. Aethlon is advancing the Hemopurifier, to address unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease, using a novel platform designed to selectively remove circulation pathogenic targets from biologic fluids.

For more information, visit and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned participation in the Life Sciences Investor Forum, the anticipated format and availability of the live and archived webcast, and any forward-looking statements that may be made during the Company's presentation, including statements concerning the investigational status of the Hemopurifier®, the progress, timing, design, or potential outcomes of clinical trials, regulatory strategy, manufacturing capabilities, capital requirements, and the advancement of the Company's research and development programs. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Aethlon's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, without limitation, the fact that the cash on hand may not be sufficient to support operations for the next 12 months without additional financing, the Company's ability to raise additional capital on terms favorable to the Company, or at all; the Company's ability to successfully complete development of the Hemopurifier; the Company's ability to successfully demonstrate the utility and safety of the Hemopurifier in cancer and infectious diseases and in the transplant setting; the Company's ability to achieve and realize the anticipated benefits from operational and financial milestones; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing, the Company's ability to obtain approval from the Ethics Committee of its third location in Australia, including on the timeline expected by the Company; the Company's ability to enroll additional patients in its oncology clinical trial in Australia, including on the timeline expected by the Company; the Company's ability to manage and successfully complete its clinical trials; the Company's ability to successfully manufacture the Hemopurifier in sufficient quantities for its clinical trials; unforeseen changes in regulatory requirements; the Company's collaborative research with UCSF Long Covid Clinic; and the Company's ability to further research potential applications of the Hemopurifier in other EV-associated diseases and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. Because the Hemopurifier® is an investigational device, its safety and effectiveness have not been established, and no conclusions should be drawn regarding clinical benefit. The observations contained in this release are from an early feasibility study and should not be interpreted as evidence of clinical benefit or safety beyond the study parameters.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

...

Investor Contact:

Susan Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...