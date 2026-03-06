A Rank, Dream And Father's Bicycle: Story Behind Sreeja's Civil Services Exam Success

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 6 (IANS) For J.S. Sreeja, a native of Neyyattinkara near here, securing the 57th rank in the civil services examination is not merely a personal milestone. It represents the culmination of years of sacrifice, perseverance and quiet determination within a modest household that believed deeply in the power of education.

The joy of success is shared equally by her parents, whose unwavering support formed the backbone of her journey.

Sreeja's father works as a daily-wage labourer and cycles to his workplace every day, saving every rupee he could for his daughter's education.

Their small home remains half-finished -- a reminder of the choices the family made to prioritise their children's future over comfort.

"I worked hard and saved whatever I could for my children's studies. I was always confident that my daughter would do well, and she has proved it today," he said with pride.

Behind the scenes was Sreeja's mother, a postgraduate who chose to stay at home to guide the studies of her two children.

For her, the decision was deeply personal.

"I could not continue my studies further or secure a job. So I decided to devote my time and effort to ensure my children received the best support in their education," she said.

"What I could not achieve myself, I hoped to realise through them. Today my daughter has brought us immense pride."

For Sreeja, the achievement carries deep emotional significance.

Her birthday fell on March 2, just days before the results were announced.

"I feel happy that I could give my parents something in return for all the sacrifices they made for me," she said.

"They never once refused anything related to my education. I feel truly blessed to have parents like them."

With her remarkable performance, Sreeja now hopes to join the Indian Foreign Service, determined to carry forward the dreams that began in a small, half-built home powered by hope, sacrifice and a father's daily bicycle ride to work.