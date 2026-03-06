Rogers Announces Screen Break Unplug And Play Events Across Canada During March Break

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unplug and Play free skate experiences hosted at three iconic NHL arenas

NHL alumni/players available for meet-and-greet with youth

TORONTO, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced its first Screen Break Unplug and Play events, inviting youth to skate in some of the country's marquee professional ice rinks during the March Break period.

The Unplug and Play events, announced on the Global Day of Unplugging, are part of the Rogers Screen Break program, a new national program to help Canadian families address excessive screen use in youth.

“Our Unplug and Play events encourage Canadian teens and tweens to put their devices down and help build a balanced relationship with their screens,” said Sarah Zupnik, Rogers Screen Break Program Director.“As March Break brings more free time, and more screen time, we're giving youth a different option – skating in an NHL arena with their hockey heroes. This is the first of many opportunities Rogers will create to offer healthy screen alternatives.”

Youth and families will be able to enjoy free skating time at the following dates and locations:



Vancouver: Rogers Arena – March 18 – 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Toronto: Scotiabank Arena – March 19 – 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm Edmonton: Rogers Place – March 30 – 3:15 pm to 4:45 pm



Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers players/alumni will be skating with Unplug and Play event participants. In Toronto, Rogers Screen Break will sponsor a free skate following Leafs Fan Day where participants will have the chance to meet and engage with Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Sceptres players/alumni.

A recent Rogers study found that youth aged 11-17 spend 5.2 hours per day on their phones, far exceeding the Canadian Paediatric Society's recommended two-hour recreational screen time limit. Rogers is committing $50 million over five years into four Screen Break program pillars to encourage youth to balance their screen usage.

Register early as space is limited. Refreshments will be provided and participants are asked to bring their own skates. For more information on Rogers Screen Break, visit rogers/screenbreak

