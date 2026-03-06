Anathapindika Spotlight Shines On Rare Disease Day (And How Detoxification Can Help)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The National Observance Supports Those Managing Less-Than-Common Struggles. Anathapindika's Supplements Can Help the Body Defend Itself.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 28th is Rare Diseases Day. The observance helps shed light on thousands of underaddressed conditions across the United States and the world. Anathapindika Health is helping promote awareness around this event, and the option to use detoxification (after talking to a PCP) as a natural way to support the body through under-supported health conditions.

Castleman Disease Collaborative Network describes the event called“Rare Disease Day” as the culmination of Rare Disease Month (February). It describes February 28th as a day where“we honor the strength of the rare disease community and the urgency of advancing research, diagnosis and care.”

Also called a“rare disorder,” the concept of a rare disease has different definitions. The National Cancer Institute defines it as“A disease that affects fewer than 200,000 people in the United States,” adding that there are around 7,000 rare diseases that impact the lives of as many as 30 million people in America alone.

Critically, due to the lack of quantity of cases, as many as 95% of these lack an official FDA-approved treatment. Often, that leaves people managing symptoms with a mix of experimental pharmaceutical trials and solutions, along with general health and wellness efforts. The latter is where Anathapindika Health can help by going beyond traditional supplementation and emphasizing detoxification.

“The major goal in founding Anathapindika,” said Anathapindika founder Intaek Lee,“was to focus on developing innovative health supplements that support boosting health and well-being via massively accelerating the removal of various environmental toxins. These include pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, harmful food additives, etc, from the entire body.”

Lee went on to explain the goals of each of the three primary detoxification supplements in the Anathapindika catalog:



Super System Booster is designed to help boost detoxification of the cardiovascular system, digestive system, and liver.

Super Brain Health is formulated to help detoxify the brain and the nervous system, enhance quality of sleep, and help with memory and focus. Super Immune Support is crafted to support the immune system in a way that enhances overall immunity against viral and bacterial infection and reduces chronic inflammation in the body.

To be clear: Everyone managing a rare disease should talk with their primary care provider before trying any new supplement. However, Dr. Lee points out that it may be worth the conversation, particularly where detoxification is concerned.“These supplements have offered countless individuals a way to reset their bodies,” he explained.“They strengthen the immune system and can help individuals give their body a natural chance to protect itself, no matter what kind of common or uncommon condition you're managing.”

About Anathapindika Health

Anathapindika Health LLC was founded by Dr. Intaek Lee in July 2023 in Frisco, Texas, after months of product development. In May 2024, it relocated to Chesterfield, Missouri. In the past, Lee had worked as a scientist at the Yale School of Medicine for years alongside renowned Biomedical Scientist James Rothman. Lee is also a Buddhist meditation trainer. His health and wellness brand brings together his scientific acumen and spiritual passion to create informed solutions for natural health. Learn more at anathapindika.

CONTACT: Phone number: +1 945 257 7512 Email:...