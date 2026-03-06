Blaze Pizza Celebrates Pi Day 2026 With Fan-Favorite $3.14 Buy One, Get One Deal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guests Can Enjoy a Buy One 11-Inch Pizza, Get a Second 11-Inch Pizza of Equal or Lesser Value for $3.14 Deal on March 14

ATLANTA, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 5, 2026 – Blaze Pizza, the nation's leading fast-casual, artisanal pizza brand, is once again honoring its most iconic holiday, Pi Day, with a craveable deal that rewards pizza lovers with serious value. On March 14, guests can purchase one 11-inch pizza and get a second 11-inch pizza of equal or lesser value for just $3.14 at participating Blaze Pizza locations across North America.

Blaze Pizza has proudly celebrated Pi Day since 2014, turning the math-inspired holiday into a beloved annual tradition for its guests. Now in its 13th year of Pi Day festivities, the brand continues to bring friends and families together over custom-built pizzas at an unbeatable price.

The celebration continues after Pi Day because guests who visit on March 14 will receive a digital code for a Buy One, Get One Free 11-inch pizza. This exclusive app reward is eligible for pickup and delivery orders placed directly through the Blaze Pizza app.

“Pi Day is more than a promotion for us, it's a celebration our fans look forward to every year,” said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza.“It's our way of saying thank you to the guests who have made Blaze part of their traditions. Whether you're a longtime fan or visiting for the first time, this $3.14 deal is the perfect excuse to grab a friend and enjoy your favorite custom-built pizzas together.”

At Blaze, guests can customize their pizza with more than 45 premium ingredients, including roasted garlic, artichokes, hand-torn basil, classic pepperoni, Italian sausage, and plant-based chorizo, all for one price. Each pizza is fast-fire'd and made-to-order, delivering the quality, flavor, and personalization that have defined the Blaze experience since day one.

For more information about Blaze Pizza's Pi Day celebration, guests can visit blazepizza or download the Blaze Pizza mobile app.

*Valid in-restaurant only on March 14, 2026 at participating Blaze Pizza locations.

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind"fast-fire'd" guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers.

