Palakkad-Pollachi Route Gets New MEMU Train Suresh Gopi Thanks Govt

New Train Service Approved

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi on Friday informed that the Railway Ministry has fulfilled the longstanding demand for a train service on the Palakkad-Pollachi route. Pollachi in Tamil Nadu and Palakkad in Kerala are neighbouring towns. "Heartfelt thanks to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the new MEMU train service between Palakkad and Pollachi. This will greatly enhance public convenience and boost connectivity in the region," Gopi posted on X.

Minister Expresses Gratitude

The Union MoS expressed gratitude to Vaishnaw for sympathetically considering this matter and taking prompt action for the convenience of the passengers. "Our longstanding demand for a new train service on the Palakkad - Pollachi route has now been granted. We are very happy to inform you that we have received an official notification in this regard from the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Union Railway Minister for sympathetically considering this matter and taking prompt action for the convenience of the passengers," Gopi said in a post on Facebook.

"We are very happy that our interventions for the welfare of the people are bearing fruit. Let us move forward together on the path of development," he added.

Railway Ministry's Official Confirmation

In his letter, the Railway Minister announced the approval of a new MEMU train service between Palakkad and Pollachi. "Kindly refer to our discussion regarding introduction of new train service between Palakkad and Pollachi for public convenience. You would be pleased to know that introduction of new MEMU train service between Palakkad and Pollachi has been approved," the letter read.

About MEMU Train Services

MEMU train services are mostly used by passengers for intracity and intercity travel, covering short to medium distances. The electric trains operate in suburban and rural stations. (ANI)

