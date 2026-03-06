Sanfida Nongrum Scores Historic Debut Goal In AFC Women's Asian Cup

The last time India scored a goal in the AFC Women's Asian Cup before Wednesday, March 4, 2026, Sanfida Nongrum hadn't been born. A historic goal on not just any day, but her senior India debut. On not just any stage, but the biggest tournament on the continent, as per a press release from AIFF.

When Sanfida Nongrum found the net in the 52nd minute after coming off the bench at half-time against Vietnam in India's opening match, the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Wednesday, the moment carried far more weight than just a name on the scoresheet. It marked the return of an Indian goal at the continental showpiece and announced the arrival of a new face on the international stage.

Bittersweet Debut for Goalscorer Sanfida

For Sanfida, the joy of scoring was mixed with the disappointment of the result. "Although I'm happy to score my first goal on my debut for India, I feel bad that we lost in the last moments. We will take our learnings and move forward to the Japan match," she said after the game.

Coach Valverde Praises Impactful Substitution

India head coach Amelia Valverde had brought the youngster on in the second half to inject energy into the attack, and the move paid off almost immediately.

The Costa Rican coach later highlighted the impact of the substitution during the post-match press conference. (ANI)

