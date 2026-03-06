Who Is Anuj Agnihotri? MBBS Graduate Achieves UPSC 2025 Rank 1 In Third Attempt

UPSC CSE Result 2025 Topper Anuj Agnihotri: The results for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2025 are out, and Anuj Agnihotri has bagged the top spot with All India Rank 1!

Right after the results were announced, Anuj said the news hasn't fully sunk in yet. "I'm still trying to process it," he shared, still in disbelief about becoming the national topper. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is UPSC 2025 Topper Anuj Agnihotri? Success in Third Attempt

So, who is Anuj Agnihotri? He is currently working as a probationer in DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Civil Services). He completed his MBBS from AIIMS Jodhpur in 2023. What's really impressive is that he achieved this incredible feat in his third attempt.

A mock interview of his with Vajiram & Ravi, shared on their official YouTube channel, is now going viral. According to the video, he started his full-time preparation for the civil services after finishing his mandatory internship in 2023. Agnihotri mentioned that the challenges of UPSC prep were very different from his medical studies.

Father of UPSC 2025 Topper Works at a Nuclear Power Plant

Anuj's family has roots in Rajasthan. His father is an employee at the Rawatbhata Nuclear Power Plant. Naturally, his family and the entire region are celebrating his massive achievement.

Why Did Anuj Agnihotri Choose Civil Services?

Anuj explained that one of the main reasons he chose civil services was the nature of the work. He said he wanted a career that wasn't monotonous. According to him, a job in the civil services offers diverse responsibilities and exposure to different areas of governance. Besides his studies, he has other interests too. He loves watching cricket and is also a fan of stand-up comedy.

Rajeshwari Suve M is Second Topper, Aakansh Dhul is Third

This year, Rajeshwari Suve M secured the second rank, while Aakansh Dhul came in third. The UPSC announced that a total of 958 candidates have cleared the civil services exam and have been recommended for appointment to various central services.

Candidature of 348 Aspirants is Provisional

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is considered one of the toughest exams in the country. It is the gateway to prestigious services like IAS, IPS, and IFS. The exam is held in three stages: Prelims, Mains, and the Interview.

The Civil Services Main Exam 2025 was conducted between August 22 and August 31, 2025. Successful candidates were then called for the Personality Test (interview). The commission also stated that the candidature of 348 selected candidates has been kept provisional for now. All candidates who appeared for the interview round can check the final merit list on the official UPSC website, gov.

