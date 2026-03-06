Jio Platforms IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Mega Listing Plan Faces Fresh Delay

The wait for the Jio Platforms IPO, one of India's biggest digital companies, might just get longer. Fresh reports suggest that meeting the H1 2026 deadline for this mega-listing is now uncertain. Here's a look at what's causing the delay.

A Bloomberg report says the main reason for the IPO delay is the government hasn't formally notified new listing rules yet. SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has already approved these rules. Because of this, Reliance Industries has not yet appointed investment bankers or filed the DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus).Filing the DRHP is the most important step for an IPO, as it gives all details about the company and the share sale. According to Bloomberg, Jio is currently waiting for the government's notification. The company will appoint bankers and file the IPO papers only after receiving it. For now, the target is to file the DRHP by April 2026, but that depends on the final rules being announced first.The Jio Platforms IPO is one of the most-watched listings in the Indian capital market. The company operates India's largest wireless network and is expanding into digital services, entertainment, and tech platforms. For investors, this IPO could be a major long-term opportunity.Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had told shareholders about the IPO preparations at the 48th AGM in August 2025. He had said, 'We are making all preparations to file for Jio's IPO.' After getting all the necessary approvals, his goal was to list the company in the first half of 2026.The delay is linked to proposed changes in public shareholding rules for large IPOs. The government's notification is still pending, which has made the timeline for big company listings uncertain. Bloomberg notes that this delay isn't specific to Jio, but the regulatory process has slowed down its preparations.