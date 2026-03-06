Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move Leaves JD(U) Workers 'Uneasy', 'Sad'

Party Workers 'Uneasy' Over Decision

Bihar Minister Leshi Singh on Friday highlighted the emotional response of party workers after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar filed nomination for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, stating that Kumar led the state for over 20 years, and therefore the party workers are at unease with the decision. "Nitish Kumar has been leading Bihar for over 20 years and has done all the work in Bihar, established good governance, rule of law, worked towards women empowerment; it is natural that the workers are feeling uneasy with his decision..." she told reporters. "A meeting will be held at 5 PM. Whatever decided in the meeting, it will be informed." Singh further added.

Earlier, JD(U) MLA Binay Kumar Choudhary expressed disappointment over Nitish Kumar deciding to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, saying party leaders were saddened by the development. "We are sad. I cannot say anything about his decision. There is a meeting today at 5 PM at his residence," Choudhary told ANI.

Nitish Kumar Files Nomination

The reactions came after a major political development in Bihar, where Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna on Thursday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apart from Nitish Kumar, other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, also filed their nominations for the Upper House.

'Will Continue to Work for Bihar': Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar, who has served as Bihar's longest-tenured Chief Minister for over two decades, earlier announced that he would be heading to the Rajya Sabha and would file his nomination in the current election cycle. The 75-year-old also said that the new Cabinet would have his full support. "I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Rajya Sabha Elections Schedule

The polling for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm. According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. (ANI)

