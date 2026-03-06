Kapil Dev Hails 'Number One Bowler' Bumrah After T20 WC Semi Win

Kapil Dev Hails 'Number One Bowler' Bumrah

Legendary Indian player Kapil Dev hailed India's ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah after his heroic spell against England in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Mumbai on Friday, calling him the number one bowler in the world. Kapil believes that the way Bumrah performs under pressure, he deserves to get respect. He also highlighted Indian wicketkeeper/batter Sanju Samson's back-to-back fifties in the T20 WC and said he played wonderful cricket. India is on course to create history at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, as they edged past England to advance to the Final. India will now lock horns with New Zealand for the title on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Bumrah finished this spell with a wicket and gave away only 33 runs in four overs, while all the other Indian bowlers took a hammering from England batters. "It was a victory for the game of cricket. I think he (Jasprit Bumrah) is the number one bowler in the world. The way he performs under pressure, he deserves to get respect. Sanju Samson played wonderful cricket in the last two games. The final match is remaining. Yes, individuals are important, but when a team plays, you witness victory," Kapil Dev told the reporters.

Thrilling Semi-Final Victory Over England

India posted a daunting 253-7 while batting first with the help of Sanju Samson's 42-ball 89. However, England, courtesy of Jacob Bethell's century, were in the hunt for India's target for most of the match. With England appearing to be on course for victory, the match's turning point came when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a brilliant 18th over, conceding just six runs while England needed 45 from the final three overs at the start of it.

'A Lot of Fun to Watch': Kapil on Team Performance

Kapil Dev also heaped praise on the Indian team for their thrilling win over England in the T20 World Cup semi-final, saying it was a lot of fun watching them play. "It felt very good. I didn't think the semifinal would be so difficult when [teams recently] have been scoring over 250, and after that, such excellent cricket was played. The Indian team won, and my congratulations to them. It was a lot of fun. And that fun didn't just come from the bowlers' side, but from the batsmen's side as well," Kapil Dev added.

India Eyes Historic Final Against New Zealand

India is chasing a few firsts as they take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. They are aiming to become the first host team to win the T20 World Cup, the first team to defend the title and the first to win three T20 World titles. (ANI)

