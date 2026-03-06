'Phansi Ghar' Row: AAP Accuses BJP Of Being Afraid Of Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Accuses BJP of Fearing Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Friday accused the BJP of being afraid of Arvind Kejriwal after he was summoned by a Delhi Assembly panel in the 'Phansi Ghar' row. She questioned the BJP's priorities, pointing out they're focusing on the issue instead of discussing pressing matters like air pollution and road conditions. "AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Delhi Assembly in the 'Phansi Ghar' row. I want to ask the BJP today - is this the biggest issue in Delhi? BJP is not calling anyone for discussion on the matter of air pollution or roads...Today, neither MLAs nor the media is allowed inside the Assembly. This is how much they (BJP) fear...." she said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal left his residence for the Delhi Assembly to appear before a Delhi Assembly panel in the capital city.

Dispute Over Live-Streaming Proceedings

Earlier today, Atishi asked Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta to live-stream the proceedings of the Privilege Committee as former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the committee regarding the controversy related to 'Faansi Ghar' within the Assembly premises. "Today, Arvind Kejriwal will be appearing before the Privilege Committee of the Delhi Assembly. So will the Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta live-stream the proceedings? Or is BJP scared of Arvind Kejriwal?" the AAP leader wrote.

This comes after Arvind Kejriwal was summoned to appear before the Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on March 6, Friday according to an official release from the Assembly Secretariat. The summons comes in connection with the committee's proceedings.

In response to an earlier notice, Kejriwal had written to the Secretariat on March 3 requesting that the proceedings of the Privileges Committee be live-streamed. However, the Secretariat stated that the proceedings of the committee are confidential and the Rules of Procedure do not permit live streaming. It also noted that there is no precedent of such sittings being telecast in Parliament or other state legislatures.

Secretariat Cites Confidentiality and Precedent

"This is with reference to your letter dated March 3 in response to the summons issued on February 18, vide which you have requested live streaming of the proceedings of the Committee of Privileges. In this connection, I am directed by the Hon'ble Chairperson to inform that the proceedings of the Committee of Privileges are confidential and the Rules of Procedure do not permit their live streaming," the official release from Delhi Secretariat said.

"Further, there is no precedent of the sitting of the Committee of Privileges being telecast in the Parliament or other states. The Hon'ble Chairperson has also expressed his surprise over your ignorance in this matter despite being a former member of this House for more than ten years, when numerous sittings of the Committee of Privileges were held, but not even a single sitting was ever telecast/live-streamed," the release further added.

The 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy

The issue relates to the authenticity of the 'Phansi Ghar' inaugurated on August 9, 2022, within the Delhi Assembly premises. Speaker Vijender Gupta had raised the matter, following which it was referred to the Privileges Committee for detailed examination. (ANI)

