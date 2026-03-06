National Selection Trials: Bhavesh Shekhawat Leads In 25M Rapid Fire

Bhavesh Shekhawat took the early lead after Stage 1 in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the National Selection Trials T3 which got underway on Friday at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.

The Rajasthan shooter shot a total of 294 - 11x (99,99,96) in the three series of the first stage to take the lead. Olympian Anish Bhanwala shot 291-11x (97,98,96) to take second place, while Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu also shot 291 (96,98,97) to be placed in third, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). National Champion Suraj Sharma followed with a score of 290-9x (98,95,97).

Other Results

-Ankur Goel - 289-12x (99,96,94) -Mukesh Nelavalli - 289-7x (99,93,97) -Vijayveer Sidhu - 289-6x (100,98,91) -Adarsh Singh - 289-4x (95,97,97) -Pradeep Singh - 286-9x (97,97,92) -Omkar Singh - 286-6x (98,100,88) -Udhayveer Sidhu - 284-7x (97,96,91) Neeraj Kumar - 284-6x (98,98,88) Mandeep Singh - 281-7x (96,96,89)

Upcoming Events

The 10m rifle athletes will be in action tomorrow, with the qualification and finals scheduled along with Stage 2 and the finals of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. (ANI)

