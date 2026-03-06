National Selection Trials: Bhavesh Shekhawat Leads In 25M Rapid Fire
Bhavesh Shekhawat took the early lead after Stage 1 in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the National Selection Trials T3 which got underway on Friday at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges.
The Rajasthan shooter shot a total of 294 - 11x (99,99,96) in the three series of the first stage to take the lead. Olympian Anish Bhanwala shot 291-11x (97,98,96) to take second place, while Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu also shot 291 (96,98,97) to be placed in third, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). National Champion Suraj Sharma followed with a score of 290-9x (98,95,97).
Other Results
-Ankur Goel - 289-12x (99,96,94) -Mukesh Nelavalli - 289-7x (99,93,97) -Vijayveer Sidhu - 289-6x (100,98,91) -Adarsh Singh - 289-4x (95,97,97) -Pradeep Singh - 286-9x (97,97,92) -Omkar Singh - 286-6x (98,100,88) -Udhayveer Sidhu - 284-7x (97,96,91) Neeraj Kumar - 284-6x (98,98,88) Mandeep Singh - 281-7x (96,96,89)
Upcoming Events
The 10m rifle athletes will be in action tomorrow, with the qualification and finals scheduled along with Stage 2 and the finals of the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment