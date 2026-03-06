Red Fort Blast Case: NIA Custody Of Two Accused Extended By Five Days

Custody Extended in 2025 Red Fort Blast Case

The Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in New Delhi extended the custody of Zamir Ahmed Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Shah for a further five days, arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast in the national capital in November 2025. They were produced before the court after the expiry of ten remands.

Special NIA Judge Pitambar Dutt extended the NIA custody of the two accused after conducting a hearing in a closed courtroom. However, NIA had sought a further custody of fifteen days to investigate the case. Additionally, the court has extended the period of investigation related to Bilal Nasir Malla and Yasir Ahmad Dar for 45 days.

Earlier on February 25, the Special NIA court had remanded Tufail and Zamir to 10 days of NIA custody.

The accused were brought to Delhi by the Jammu and Kashmir police on a production warrant. Their custody was handed over to the NIA. Legal Aid Counsel Piyush Sachdeva appeared for the accsued persons.

Allegations and Terror Links

It is alleged that they were collecting arms and ammunition. While Zamir was allegedly given a rifle, a pistol and live ammunition by Umar, Irfan and Adil, both he and Tufail are believed to be associated with Ansar Ghazawat Ul Hind.

Wider Investigation and Other Accused

Earlier, the NIA had arrested several accused in this case, namely Dr Shaheen Saeed, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Adeel Ahmed, Jasir Bilal Wani, Nasir Bilal Malla, Yasir Ahmed Dar, Mufti Irfan Ahmed and Amir Rashid. These accused persons are currently in judicial custody after their interrogation.

Recently, the NIA court has extended the period of investigation of the Delhi blast case for 45 days.

The November 2025 Blast

The case is connected to the deadly blast that took place near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, in New Delhi. Accsued Umar Un Nabi died in the blast; he was allegedly driving the car in which the blast took place. (ANI)

