T20 WC 2026 Final: ICC Names Officials For India Vs New Zealand Match

The Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials has been announced for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand, set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Experienced Panel to Officiate Final

England's Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will serve as the on-field umpires for the showpiece match. The former will officiate in his second consecutive ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final, having stood alongside Chris Gaffaney in the final of the 2024 edition, as per the ICC website.

The appointment continues Illingworth's impressive run in major ICC events. In recent years, he has also officiated in the finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

Wharf has previously officiated at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 before being named to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires last year.

Illingworth and Wharf also stood together during New Zealand's stunning semi-final victory over South Africa earlier this week at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Supporting the on-field officials, South Africa's Allahuddien Paleker has been appointed as the third umpire. The 48-year-old was elevated to the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires alongside Wharf in March 2025 and has officiated in six matches during the tournament.

Fellow South African, Adrian Holdstock, will assist as the fourth umpire, while Andy Pycroft will take up the duties of match referee in Ahmedabad.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final - Match Officials

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Final - India v New Zealand

On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf

Third Umpire: Allahuddien Paleker

Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft. (ANI)

