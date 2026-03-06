Cost Of Home-Cooked Veg Thali Remains Flat, Non-Veg Falls 3% In February: Crisil Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali remained unchanged year-on-year in February 2026, while the price of a non-vegetarian thali declined by about 3%, mainly due to lower broiler chicken prices, according to the Crisil Roti Rice Rate (RRR) report.

The RRR calculates the average cost of preparing a thali based on prevailing input prices across north, south, east, and west India. The monthly movement in prices reflects its impact on household expenditure. Ingredients tracked include cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil, and cooking gas.

"The cost of a vegetarian thali remained stable year-on-year in February, as lower onion, potato and pulse prices offset a sharp rise in tomato prices," said Pushan Sharma, director of Crisil Intelligence.

Tomato prices surged 43% year-on-year to around ₹33 per kg in February 2026 from ₹23 per kg in February 2025. The increase was attributed to lower market arrivals between November 2025 and January 2026, which fell by about 32% compared to the previous year. This drop was mainly due to delayed transplantation, which affected crop yields and tightened supply.

Onion prices, however, declined 24% year-on-year as markets saw a late influx of kharif crops. Limited shelf life and subdued export demand also forced farmers and traders to sell the produce quickly in domestic markets.

Similarly, potato prices fell about 13% year-on-year as the crop entered its peak harvesting phase. The fall was further supported by continued liquidation of stocks stored in cold storage facilities from the previous rabi season.

Pulse prices declined around 9% from last year, largely due to higher opening stocks during the current fiscal year. Inventories of tur for the July-June marketing year are estimated to be about 20% higher, while Bengal gram stocks for the January-December marketing year are roughly 10% higher this season, putting downward pressure on prices.

Meanwhile, vegetable oil prices rose about 4% year-on-year because of tighter global supplies of soybean oil, which pushed up domestic edible oil prices. In addition, a 6% increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders limited any potential reduction in the overall cost of preparing a thali at home.

The cost of a non-vegetarian thali declined mainly due to an estimated 7% fall in broiler chicken prices, which account for nearly half of the total cost of the meal. Lower prices of onions, potatoes and pulses also helped reduce costs, although the rise in tomato prices limited the overall decline.

On a month-on-month basis, however, the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined in February. The price of a vegetarian thali fell by about 5%, while that of a non-vegetarian thali dropped by around 1%. The monthly decline was largely driven by lower vegetable prices as tomato, potato and onion prices fell by about 29%, 6% and 4%, respectively, due to increased market arrivals.

However, the cost of a non-vegetarian thali declined at a slower pace because broiler prices rose around 2% on a monthly basis. The increase was driven by higher feed costs, strong seasonal demand and firm supply conditions in the poultry market.

On the outlook for the coming months, Sharma said, "Vegetable prices are expected to soften in the near term. Tomato prices will likely remain higher on-year until mid-April, and then firm up as seasonal arrivals tighten and the market transitions between crop cycles. Also, potato prices will likely stay subdued through March-April, during the peak arrival season, while onion prices may face pressure over the next two to three months unless exports pick up meaningfully."

