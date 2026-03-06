403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese Vocal Educator Lan Tianyang Presents Lecture On Opera Vocal Techniques At Yale University
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Chinese vocal educator Lan Tianyang recently delivered a special lecture at Yale University, presenting his research on the integration of traditional Chinese opera vocal techniques with modern popular singing.
The lecture introduced a series of vocal training concepts derived from Chinese opera performance traditions. Lan Tianyang demonstrated how the expressive vocal control developed in classical opera can be applied to contemporary vocal performance and modern music education.
During the presentation, he explained how elements such as dramatic vocal projection, stage-based voice expression, and the transition between spoken and sung vocalization-commonly found in Chinese opera-can be adapted to modern singing techniques.
Lan Tianyang also shared examples of how operatic vocal expression can enhance stylistic elements in contemporary genres including pop, rock, and musical theatre. Through demonstrations and analysis, he illustrated how traditional theatrical vocal approaches can help singers expand both vocal power and emotional expression.
The lecture attracted students and music enthusiasts interested in cross-cultural vocal training and the relationship between traditional performance art and modern vocal techniques.
Lan Tianyang has taught and coached singers from China and abroad, focusing on practical vocal training methods that connect traditional Chinese performing arts with contemporary music education.
His research and teaching aim to create new possibilities for global vocal training by combining classical Chinese vocal traditions with modern musical styles.
The lecture introduced a series of vocal training concepts derived from Chinese opera performance traditions. Lan Tianyang demonstrated how the expressive vocal control developed in classical opera can be applied to contemporary vocal performance and modern music education.
During the presentation, he explained how elements such as dramatic vocal projection, stage-based voice expression, and the transition between spoken and sung vocalization-commonly found in Chinese opera-can be adapted to modern singing techniques.
Lan Tianyang also shared examples of how operatic vocal expression can enhance stylistic elements in contemporary genres including pop, rock, and musical theatre. Through demonstrations and analysis, he illustrated how traditional theatrical vocal approaches can help singers expand both vocal power and emotional expression.
The lecture attracted students and music enthusiasts interested in cross-cultural vocal training and the relationship between traditional performance art and modern vocal techniques.
Lan Tianyang has taught and coached singers from China and abroad, focusing on practical vocal training methods that connect traditional Chinese performing arts with contemporary music education.
His research and teaching aim to create new possibilities for global vocal training by combining classical Chinese vocal traditions with modern musical styles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment