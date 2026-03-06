Dhurandhar 2 Update: Rahman Dacoit Returns, Akshaye Khanna's Comeback Confirmed Check Here

The trailer release date for 2026's most-anticipated film, Dhurandhar 2, is finally confirmed, along with its exact launch time. Makers also reveal Akshaye Khanna will return as the feared Rahman dacoit in the sequel.

Ranveer Singh just shared the 'Dhurandhar 2' trailer launch details on Instagram. He wrote, "Get ready. The trailer will be out tomorrow, March 7, at 11:01 AM." He also clarified that the film, titled 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The character Rahman dacoit dies in 'Dhurandhar', so fans were wondering if Akshaye Khanna would return. The answer is a big YES! The makers of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' have confirmed his comeback. Ever since the buzz for 'Dhurandhar 2' began, they have been tagging Akshaye Khanna in every post related to the film.

While announcing the trailer for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', Ranveer Singh tagged six actors in his post. The list includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

People are flooding Ranveer Singh's post with excited comments about the 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' trailer. For instance, one user wrote, "The storm is coming now." Another commented, "Bro, don't repeat the teaser or the ending cut this time." One fan said, "Ready for this masterpiece," while another wrote,“Another mega blockbuster is loading.”

'Dhurandhar', directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, was released on December 5, 2025. The film collected a massive ₹894.95 crore net in India, with a gross of ₹1056.62 crore. It also raked in ₹293.03 crore from overseas markets, bringing its worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹1349.65 crore.