Air Defenses Intercepted 78 Missiles, 143 Drones Since Iranian Attacks Began: Bahrain
Manama, Bahrain: General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) said its air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 78 missiles and 143 drones since the start of what it described as Iranian attacks targeting the kingdom.
In a statement on Friday, the BDF said the use of ballistic missiles and drones against civilian sites and private property constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the UN Charter.
It added that the indiscriminate attacks pose a direct threat to regional peace and security.
