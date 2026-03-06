Ram Charan Wishes 'Peddi' Co-Star Janhvi Kapoor With Some Fun BTS Moments From Their Next

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Tollywood sensation Ram Charan decided to wish his 'Peddi' co-star Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday with some fun behind-the-scenes moments from their much-anticipated drama.

The clip opened with a fun glimpse of Jahnvi as Achiyyamma, her character in "Peddi".

After this, we get a peek of Janhvi on the set of "Peddi" where she was seen enjoying some light moments with co-star Ram Charan and other members of the crew.

Wishing Janhvi on her special day, Ram Charan penned on social media, "Wishing the elegant @janhvikapoor our Achiyyamma a very happy birthday (hug emojis) It's a pleasure to see her passion and sincerity towards her craft. Wishing her a fantastic year ahead (Sparkles emoji) (sic)."

Joining Janhvi and Ram Charan, the core cast of "Peddi" also includes Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani, along with others.

Backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the camera work for the drama has been performed by R. Rathnavelu, with National Award–winner Navin Nooli as the head of the editing department.

"Peddi" is set for a grand theatrical release across the globe on April 30.

Not just the 'RRR' actor, Janhvi's younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, also uploaded some unseen pictures with the birthday star on social media, accompanied by a sweet note that read, "Happy birthday to my sister, my best friend, my advisor, my teacher and my partner in crime. Thank you for being the best human ever and helping in raising me in becoming the person that I am today. I'm nothing without you and I hope I'm stuck with you in every lifetime (red heart emoji) I love you (red heart emoji)".

Additionally, her 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' co-star Varun Dhawan mentioned on his Insta Stories, "@janhvikapoor so happy to have u in my life though ur much older then me, I wish you only (hug and heart emojis) and peace and pay your taxes."